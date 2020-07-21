With Aggressive Testing, Centre Aims To Bring Down Coronavirus Positivity Rate: Health Min

Aggressive testing is necessary to bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate and the aim is to maintain high level of testing so as to bring down the positivity rate below 5%, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry, said, "Aggressive testing is necessary to bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate. The WHO guidance note says adequate testing is when 140 tests per million population per day are done and the level is maintained for a prolonged period. In India, we are doing 180 tests per million per day. The aim is to maintain a high level of testing so as to bring down the positivity rate below 5%."

He revealed that 19 States and Union Territories are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population while 30 States/UTs have a positivity rate lower than India average. As per the latest available data, the Ministry says India's positivity rate stands at 8.07% which is more than some of the hardest Coronavirus-hit states like Karnataka (7.27%), West Bengal (6.94%) and Andhra Pradesh (4.16%).

Fatality rate low

On the other hand, the Health Ministry said the number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world, at 20. While the country's case fatality rate has gone down to 2.43%, 22 States and UTs have rates lower than the national average. "Over a period of time the case fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43% and this is a tribute to our front-line health care workers," said the Ministry official.

Proportion of active cases decreasing

Furthermore, Rajesh Bhushan informed that there are 4,02,529 active cases — those currently being treated in hospitals — in India whereas recoveries are 1.8 times the number of active cases i.e 7,24,577 patients have been recovered so far. "The proportion of active cases is continually decreasing, however, the recovery rate is increasing with every passing day," noted Bhushan.

