With Amritpal Singh On Run, AAP Lauds Punjab Police Action Against Khalistan Leader

While Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is still on the run however and many of his aides are arrested and weapons seized, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 20 lauded the state police for the action taken against Amritpal Singh. The party said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann the law and order situation is under control in the state and legal proceedings against Amritpal aides is in process.

Notably, as a massive manhunt was launched against the Waras De Punjab chief Amritpal beginning March 18, police is making all efforts to nab him. The police informed six cases have been filed against Wari Punjab De members and 78 people have so far been arrested in the case. A total of 10 weapons have also been recovered along with bullets.

‘Punjab police has controlled the situation'

Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal addressing the media said, “Media raised several questions that why no action was taken against Amritpal, I would like to congratulate the Punjab police who have controlled the situation even in Ajnala police station and now too. They have given a strong message that action will be taken against those who will try to disrupt the peace and harmony of Punjab,”

He further stated the law and order situation is in control in the state, “We have handled the situation in such a good manner considering the sentiments of the Sikh people. Law and order is under control in Punjab and the people of the state should not fear. All the opposition parties are raising their voice that why the government is not taking any action and now strict action is underway. Legal action has been taken against people who have taken law into their hands.”

Punjab police suspect ISI angle, foreign funding

Inspector-General of Punjab Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill on Monday in a press briefing said Amritpal Singh is still absconding and comprehensive action is underway to nab him. He appealed to the people not to believe in any rumors as the law and order situation is under control. IGP Gill informed peace committees have been formed in every district and they are working accordingly to maintain peace.

Based on the information gathered so far, the police is strongly suspecting the hands of Pakistan’s ISI and the use of foreign funding in the operations of Amritpal Singh. Gill also stated bulletproof jackets and rifles were recovered and the gate (of the house) of the chief (Amritpal Singh) had AKF written on it. The plan was to form a Jathebandi called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj.