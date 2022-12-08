With BJP On Its Way To Mow Down Opposition, Harsh Sanghavi Asks, ‘How’s The JOSH Gujarat?’

As BJP is all set to top its 2017 numbers by possibly breaching the 150-mark in the Gujarat assembly, its best performance ever in the state, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi tweeted and asked, ‘How’s the JOSH Gujarat?’. Notably, he is leading with a huge margin in the Majura constituency in Surat, gaining over 87 percent vote share.

The saffron party in a historic performance in Gujarat is currently leading on 155 seats, while Congress at an all-time low in the state is ahead in only 17 seats. AAP, on the other hand, is making inroads in the state, edging past its rivals in 6 seats.

With the BJP on its way to record the best performance ever in Gujarat by any political party, even better than the Congress’ tally of 149 seats in 1985 post the sympathy wave due to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the state’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi tweeted and said, “How’s the JOSH Gujarat?.”

The counting of votes for 182 seats of the Gujarat elections commenced at 8 am today. A turnout of 64.33% was recorded in the polls held in two phases on December 1 and 5, which was lower than the previous election. While the BJP is seeking a 7th consecutive term, AAP and Congress are also in the poll fray. The PMARQ - Republic Exit poll had projected a sweeping win for the saffron party.

