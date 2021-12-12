With Drones & 3D Models, How PM Modi Tracked & Willed Kashi Vishwanath Project Completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor on Monday, December 13, and amid this, Republic has accessed visual footage of how during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi got a model of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor built at his residence in order to oversee the ongoing work and kept tabs in numerous virtual ways as well.

The Prime Minister gave his personal inputs and suggestions to the architects through video conferencing. Apart from this, a live drone monitoring was also arranged for the Prime Minister to monitor the progress on the holy site as he could not physically visit it.

Restoring age old traditions and Litigation free project

A crucial part of this project was restoring age old traditions practiced devotees and pilgrims. A century-old tradition was people bathing in the River Ganga following which they used to carry the holy water and offering it in the shrine. However, as centuries passed and construction and encroachment picked up pace in the adjoining areas, the tradition decreased gradually. Moreover, it also became difficult for the devotees to reach the temple. In order to address this issue, the Prime Minister personally conceptualised the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to link River Ganga with Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

However, the conceptualisation was a tough task as the premises was occupied with several buildings and structures. The acquisition was a major hurdle and this is why PM Modi instructed the officials to engage constantly with over 400 families through dialouge. All grievences were addressed patiently and this led to the project being litigation free.

One of the key highlights was the discovery of dozens of ancient temples like Shri Gangeshwar Mahadev temple, Manokameshwar Mahadev temple, Jauvinayak temple, Shri Kumbha Mahadev temple. These were discovered when PM Modi ordered the officials to preserve the heritage structures while properties clogging the proposed Kashi Vishwanath corridor were being removed.