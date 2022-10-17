With Eye On China & Pak, Indian Army To Procure 350 High & Medium-altitude Drones

In pursuit to develop drone technology, the Ministry of Defence on Monday issued a request for proposal (RFP) for 163 high-altitude and 200 medium-altitude logistics drones under an emergency procurement route. Through the RFP, the Ministry is looking at a minimum 60 percent indigenisation with a payload of a minimum of 15 kg for high altitude and 20 kg for medium altitude logistic drones with a range of at least 10 km. The Ministry also stated that the end user of the equipment will be the Indian Armed Forces.

Notably, the Government of India has invited responses to this request only from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), authorised vendors, or government-sponsored export agencies subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties. However, the preference would be given to the OEM.

The Defence Ministry also stated that the end user of the equipment will be the Indian Armed Forces and the logistics drones for high-altitude areas will be used at mountain deployments both in the east for China and northwest for Pakistan.

Indian Army inducts high mobility troop carrier

In a big boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on October 14 inducted the indigenously developed high mobility troop carrier, the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (QRFV) for operations in the Ladakh sector. Notably, the vehicles have been made in India by private sector firms. The Army had announced the induction of the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles on October 6.

With the induction of 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (QRFV), the Indian Army will get a massive boost during its operations in the Ladakh sector as the vehicles have the capability to offer protection from the explosives of 14 and 21 kgs. The high-mobility troop carrier also has the capability to carry 14 troops along with two tons of payload. The QRFVs also include firing ports and a 360-degree rotating turret on the roof.

(With agency inputs)