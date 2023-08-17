With Eye On Polls In 5 States, BJP Holds CEC Meeting At Party HQs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the electoral battle for the forthcoming assembly polls in the country and in the bid it had convened a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital. The elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana will be held later this year and the poll results in these states will chalk the road map for crucial general elections slated for next year.

The BJP by convening a CEC meet in advance has shown that it is going to fight upcoming electoral battle tooth and nail. Until this time the BJP used to call CEC members after the Election commission announced poll dates. This year with the BJP eyeing a third term at the Centre, it does not want to leave any stone unturned to ensure its victory in the upcoming state elections.

According to sources, the BJP focused on chalking political strategy for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP will be fighting anti-incumbency where as in Chhattisgarh it will battle to siphon the rule from Congress party. The task is not going to be easy and acting prudent the BJP has categorised seats into four categories I.e. “A, B, C, D."

The seats that fall under C and D category are the constituencies where the electoral battle will be tough. As per sources, In the meeting the BJP will pick candidates for these seats. No formal announcement will be made but those who have been chosen by the party will be informed.The chosen candidates will be given one months’ time to tip the scales in favour of the BJP. After 30 days a survey will be done to determine whether the selected candidates successfully wooed electorates or not, added sources.

If the chosen candidates failed to live up to the expectations of the party, they will be asked to step aside and a new candidate will be given the final ticket, said sources. The BJP is also being prudent after learning from the mistake it committed in Karnataka. Where congress party had announced its candidates months before the BJP. This preparedness yielded impressive results for the grand old party which stood victorious uprooting the BJP in the state.

The CEC under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all decisions. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with BJP national president JP Nadda are participants. State leaders and election incharge will also be aiding to make decisions. According to sources, The central leadership will also address the issues put on table by the state leaders. Especially issues that could probably cost the BJP in polls.