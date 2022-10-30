With FIR Filed Against The Wire, GoI Advisor Slams Lutyens' Hypocrisy; 'When Left Lies...'

Kanchan Gupta, the Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, called out Lutyen media's hypocrisy on Sunday, October 30. Taking to Twitter, Gupta referred to The Wire, accused of publishing a defamatory report on the BJP & Meta, and claimed that when the Left 'lies, forges documents, manufactures fake news on an industrial scale, slanders individuals and demeans India before the world', the 'perpetrators become victims'.

Gupta's Tweet came in response to a Tweet by N Ram, Director of the Hindu Publishing Group (THG). In the tweet, Ram condemned FIR against The Wire, saying "What is the FIR about? It is clear that The Wire and the journalists who worked on the meta stories were the victims --not perpetrators-- of an elaborate fraud through disinformation, forgery & a possible conspiracy."

When the #Left lies, forges documents, manufactures #FakeNews on industrial scale, slanders individuals and demeans #India before the world, like @thewire_in has done, the vile perpetrators are innocent victims, says @nramind who cropped docs to peddle a fake story on #Rafale. pic.twitter.com/XNc9RQRA4c — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) October 30, 2022

FIR against The Wire

The FIR was registered against The Wire, its founding members, and others under Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 500 (Defamation) of the IPC.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Amit Malviya, the national convenor of the IT department of BJP. In the said complaint, Malviya had accused The Wire of publishing a defamatory report on October 10, which claimed that Meta removes any post reported by the BJP IT cell head without any questions asked. The report, as per the complaint, also alleged that Malviya was on an 'XCheck list' giving him direct authority to take down posts on the Meta platforms.

Though The Wire issued a public apology to its readers and retracted the stories on October 27, Malviya filed the complaint, saying that the false report not only 'tarnished his reputation but also that of the BJP'.