With Flying Experience Of More Than 4900 Hours, Know Who The New Vice Chief Of IAF Is

The Indian Air Force has received a new Vice Chief. Air Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Central Air Command (CAC) has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Air Force. Air Marshal AP Singh is set to replace Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, the current Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday. Commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream, Air Marshal Singh’s military career began on 21 December 1984 as a fighter pilot.

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, the officer has had a distinguished career spanning 38 years. Furthermore, the officer has had the experience of flying a variety of fighter and trainer aircraft with over 4,900 operational flying hours as an indicator of experience in the service. Prior to being assigned the command role at the Central Air Command, Air Marshal Singh was posted at the Eastern Air Command as a Senior Air Staff Officer.

Air Marshal Singh’s military career

Air Marshal Singh has been an accomplished flying instructor. Furthermore, the officer has served as an experimental test pilot with flying experience on various fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. Air Marshal Singh has been the commanding officer of IAF’s 22 squadrons based out of Hasimara Air Force Station, which hosts the MiG-27 fighter aircraft.

Air Mshl AP Singh handed over the command of Central Air Command on 31 Jan 23 on being posted to Air HQ as Vice Chief of Air Staff. The Air Mshl had assumed command of CAC on 01 Jul 22. pic.twitter.com/VyBkabitpl — CAC, IAF (@CAC_CPRO) January 31, 2023

Notably, Air Marshal Singh spearheaded the MiG-29 upgradation, supervising the Project Management Team in Moscow, Russia. Holding the post of Air Vice Marshal, Singh served as the Project Director (Flight Testing) at the National Flight Test Center and had an instrumental contribution to flight testing of the indigenously developed HAL Tejas multi-role fighter. The officer has also been an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College. The officer will replace the outgoing Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh. Air Marshal Sandeep Singh assumed the post of Vice Chief of the Air Force on 1 October 2021 and is retiring on 31 January.