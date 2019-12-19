Delhi CM Kejriwal 'Appeals With Folded Hands To The Centre' To Roll Back CAA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to rollback the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid sporadic agitations against the Act across much of India. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kejriwal said that an atmosphere of fear and tension has gripped the minds of people and they are uncertain over this law. Kejriwal launched the free public WiFi service in Delhi on Thursday along with his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Not just in Delhi, but the law and order situation is deteriorating across India on which I'm very much concerned. People have a certain kind of fear. Not just Muslims, but Hindus, Christians, Sikhs all are tense because they will be asked to prove their citizenship through documents. The poor in this country do not have such documents. 70% of the people do not have the papers and will be told to leave. Where will they go? It's our country, we were born here, our ancestors were here, where would they go? So people are scared," CM Kejriwal said.

Appeal to Centre with folded hands

He further stated that the Centre will achieve nothing out of this law and should instead focus on providing employment. "Nothing will be gained out of this law. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to not get this law now. The most pressing need is to give jobs to our youth. We all must focus on ensuring employment to our youth instead of such a law."

Kejriwal launches free WiFi services

CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a free public WiFi service in the city. On the same, he said, "Delhi will be the first in India to have a city-wide free WiFi connection for public use. I congratulate the people of Delhi as they choose an honest and good government and are getting the benefits of it." The CM also pointed out that internet connection has been snapped in various parts of the national capital the day the free WiFi service is launched. "It's ironical that on the day this service is launched, the internet connection was suspended by the police. I hope it's restored soon and the situation gets normal."

Agitation in Delhi, mobile services snapped

Protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to carry out a march against the amended Citizenship Act in defiance of Section 144 imposed by the government. Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. As a precautionary measure, the government has told mobile operators to suspend call, text and internet services in some areas. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties.

