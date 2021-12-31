With Improvement In Situation, Terror Recruitment Comes Down In Valley, Says IGP Kashmir

New terror recruitment in Kashmir has declined this year compared to the last year, with an improvement in the overall situation.

As per the official data, 128 men joined terror ranks in 2021, when the number of such recruitment in 2020 stood at 168.

However, out of 128 newly recruited terrorists, police and security forces have killed 73 and arrested 16, however, 39 are still active.

Kashmir Police Chief, Vijay Kumar said, 128 men were recruited to the fold of various terror groups, and 75 boys alone joined terror outfit TRF/LeT this year,” Kumar added, “TRF is a front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and this year 33 youths alone from Shopian district of South Kashmir have joined terror groups. Pakistan has not only used religious radicalisation as a tool to fuel separatism but nowadays ‘Digital Radicalization Groups’ are being used by the enemy country to drive youth to violence.”

Though, new recruits have very low survivability as many of them get killed within a few months only. “In December, current month, 30 (new recruits) were killed in different anti-terror operations,” says IGP Kumar.

He said, “our efforts are aimed at weaning the youth away from terrorism. Steps are also being taken to identify and counsel vulnerable youth. Police along with security forces are working hard to prevent local youth from joining terror. Like earlier, Police is ready to facilitate surrender (even during the live encounter) from those who have joined terror ranks. We as a force is hopeful that in future, we will get more success.

Image: PTI/Representative Image