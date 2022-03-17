With Its Govt Both In Delhi & Punjab, AAP Now Has Dual Responsibility On SYL: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Thursday said the AAP, having its governments both in Punjab and Delhi now, will have “dual responsibility” on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue as his state has to give water to the national capital after taking it from Punjab.

Khattar made the remark in a press conference here in reply to a reporter’s query on the SYL issue, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

“They have a dual responsibility now. Let’s see what do they do,” Khattar said, referring to Haryana’s role in the row which take water from Punjab and then releases part of it to Delhi.

“The new (AAP) government of Punjab is now doubly responsible as we have to take water from Punjab and give it to Delhi. In such a situation, their responsibility to provide water for the SYL canal is more because now both the states are ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party,” a Haryana government official release later elaborated Chief Minister Khattar’s statement.

At the press conference, Khattar was asked if he sees any resolution to the SYL issue now that a new government is in place in Punjab. AAP has its government in Delhi too.

In the past, Punjab had been demanding a reassessment of its share of the water of the Ravi-Beas rivers while Haryana had been seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water.

In 2020, the then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had warned that it was an emotive issue and “Punjab will burn” if asked to share water.

Khattar also talked of his government’s efforts to create more avenues of employment for the people of the state.

"We have to make people stand up on their feet. No freebies," he said.

Asked about some parties playing "freebie politics", Khattar, in a veiled dig at the AAP, said, "When their budget for Punjab will come, they will have to think".

The Aam Aadmi Party had made a slew of populist promises in Punjab ahead of the state assembly polls.

Khattar also said Delhi cannot be compared with Haryana.

"Delhi is different, it is a city-state. Its revenue is high," he said.

"They (AAP) are saying they are doing so much in the education sector (in Delhi). How many government schools are there in Delhi -- 1,000 to 1,100?” he asked.

"Haryana has nearly 15,000 government schools. And then they make comparisons saying they have spent so much budget on education. Our work is 15 times more than theirs,” Khattar said.

“How many farmers they have -- maybe 20,000 or 30,000? How much of Delhi's land is under cultivation -- may be one lakh acre? In Haryana, there is 80 lakh acre of agricultural land and the number of farmers is 17 to 18 lakhs," he said.

He said Haryana should be compared with Punjab, not Delhi.

"Yes, you can make a comparison with Punjab. In Punjab, the debt to GSDP ratio has reached 48 per cent which is 24.9 in Haryana," he said.

GSDP is the sum of all value added by industries within each state or union territory and serves as a counterpart to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Asked what future does he see for the AAP in Haryana, Khattar said he would like to see what would be their future in Punjab.

"I am not worried about (what AAP will do in) Haryana," he said.

Notably, after its stupendous win in Punjab, the AAP plans to look for electoral gains in Haryana too, though elections are still far away and due to be held in October 2024.

To another question, Khattar said he congratulated Bhagwant Mann who was sworn-in as the new Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

