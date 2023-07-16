With Loopholes In Seema Haider's Statements, Noida Police Starts Digging Deeper

Arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India and getting released on bail soon after, it has been a dramatic few days for Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, the mother of four and now the wife of Sachin Meena.

Ever since Seema Haider (30) was released, she has, as many have alleged, deliberately tried to give interviews to media channels including Republic Media Network. In the interviews, she detailed how she crossed India illegally with the help of her husband Sachin (22), whom she reportedly married in Nepal a few months back.

Noida police investigate loopholes in Seema's story

There are several loopholes to this story now that are emerging in her statements. To begin with, Seema has still not been able to answer as to why she has not mentioned her right age in the documents. Moreover, through forged documents, questions are also arising if was Seema trying to conceal her identity.

Having agreed to the fact that her brother is in the Pakistan Army, Seema has also not come clear of what rank, department and role her brother has in the Pakistani Army. Taking these aspects into account, the Noida Police is also now trying to verify the facts presented by the newlywed cross-border couple. On Sunday, July 16, the Noida Police recorded their statements as the first step.

Republic Digital spoke to the officer who is in charge of the investigation of the Seema Haider case. On condition of anonymity, the officer mentioned some very key points to Republic TV.

"As of now our investigations have revealed that she is not a spy. But this is just a preliminary investigation and we are continuously trying to verify the statements of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena," said the officer. He also said that she will not be deported back to Pakistan until the case under investigation is solved. While complexities in the law allow Seema to stay in India, her husband Ghulam Haider wants at least his four children back. Meanwhile, with Seema reportedly marrying Sachin, extremists in Pakistan have once again used an opportunity to exploit the minority Hindus in the Sindh province of Pakistan.