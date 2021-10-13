With Mobile Vans, Over 1 Lakh People Successfully Vaccinated In Ranchi

More than one lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 through mobile vans in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi creating a record in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Ranchi also tops among all 24 districts in the state so far as the inoculation coverage is concerned.

"Ranchi has done one lakh Covid-19 vaccinations through mobile vans. Kudos to the district health team for working tirelessly even during holidays," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

Vaccination through mobile vans started in Ranchi on May 28 with two vans. The district authorities now have 11 such vehicles at present.

"A record has been made in Ranchi in Covid-19 vaccination. So far, more than one lakh people have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Ranchi has become the first district in the state to vaccinate more than one lakh people through mobile vans," a statement from the state government also said.

The statement said a control room number has been created in Ranchi district for vaccination through mobile vans.

"People can request for mobile vaccination by calling 7546028221. In case there are more than 50 people at one place, the district administration gets the vaccination done through mobile vans at the said place," the statement said.

From May 28 to October 10, vaccination has been done at 1804 places in Ranchi district through mobile vans.

The places where mobile vaccination teams of the district administration have reached to inoculate people included old age homes, the Central Institute of Psychiatry, a blind school and slum areas.

The teams had also gone to homes of elderly people who are unable to walk, the statement said.

It said Ranchi is also the first district to start vaccination of transgenders in the state. Transgenders were also inoculated through mobile vans at various places.

In Ranchi district, more than 14 lakh people got the first dose of the vaccine while the second dose was administered to about 6 lakh people, an official said