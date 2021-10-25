'With More Medical Colleges In UP, Even A Poor Child Can Become A Doctor', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 25, launched many projects related to the development of health infrastructure in Varanasi including 'Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission & Release of Operational Guidelines'.

Addressing the public during the event, he highlighted the success of the COVID vaccination drive in India, citing the country's achievement in administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Earlier, he virtually inaugurated nine medical colleges in various districts of UP - Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur. PM Modi said,

The country has successfully achieved a major milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses in its fight against the Coronavirus infections. With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, with the unwavering glory of Maa Ganga, with the unshakable faith of the people of Kashi, the campaign of free vaccine for all is progressing successfully.

He added that issues related to health facilities was not given importance in the country in the post-independence period. He also said that the previous governments didn't focus on the all-round healthcare development of the country either.

A landmark day for India’s healthcare sector. Watch from Kashi. https://t.co/FTZozoy34p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021

Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Providing the details of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, PM Modi said that the mission will help fill the gaps in the health sector by providing facilities such as free medical consultation, free tests, free medicine.

He added, "Under this, Health and Wellness Centers are being opened in villages and cities, where there will be facilities for early detection of diseases".

Explaining the three aspects of the mission, PM Narendra Modi said that the first major aspect is related to the creation of elaborate facilities for diagnostics and treatment. The second aspect is the testing network for the diagnosis of diseases. The third aspect is related to developing infrastructure for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases.

He assured the public of improving health facilities in the country as the government in power is sensitive towards the pain of the poor and understands the need to help the vulnerable people access quality healthcare services.

PM Modi hails UP's healthcare sector

Lauding the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts in improving the public health sector, PM Modi stated,

The speed with which new medical colleges are being opened in UP will have a great impact on the number of medical seats and doctors. Due to more seats, now the child of poor parents will also be able to dream of becoming a doctor and fulfill it.

He added, "Today the heart of Kashi is the same, the mind is the same, but sincere efforts are being made to improve the body. The work done in Varanasi in the last 7 years was not done in the last several decades".

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)