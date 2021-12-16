After Indrani Mukerjea sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive, Republic Media Network on Thursday learnt from reliable sources in the investigative agency that the matter will not be taken up until and unless there is an intervention from the court. Indrani Mukerjea will have to raise the matter in court as the trial is still on in the Sheena Bora murder case, they said.

Indrani Mukerjea, the mother and prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has written a letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukerjea, who is accused of murdering Bora, has claimed in the letter that she came across a woman in prison who said that she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Urging CBI to hunt for Bora in the Union territory, Mukerjea demanded that further investigation in the Sheena Bora murder case takes place.

Thereafter, Indrani Mukherjea's lawyer Sana Raees Khan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network stated that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing. She stated, "I am going to request the court to direct the CBI to record the statement of the jail inmate who met Sheena, as is requested by Indrani in the letter."

Sheena Bora murder case

The case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai. During the interrogation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora and dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra in April 2012. He also told Mumbai Police that he along with Indrani Mukerjea and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna, had killed Sheena Bora.

CBI, which took over the case from the Mumbai Police, before the court alleged that Indrani Mukerjea killed her daughter Sheena Bora (Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from her first husband) with Sanjeev because she was furious over the relationship between her, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea). Thereafter, it also named Peter Mukerjea in the conspiracy.

CBI has already stated that it would end a further probe into the Sheena Bora case after filing three chargesheets and two supplementary chargesheets naming Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea.

Peter Mukerjea, however, got bail by the Bombay High Court, which observed that there was 'no evidence' to show his prima facie involvement in the crime. However, bail to Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna was rejected on multiple occasions, citing their active role in the abduction, murder, and disposal of the body of Sheena Bora.

Image: CBI