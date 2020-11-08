With Posters And Placards, Protesters Stand Outside Taloja Jail & Support Arnab Goswami

Shortly after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was shifted to Taloja jail, citizens from across Maharashtra reached the spot, standing outside the jail premises in solidarity with Arnab.

On Sunday morning, in a series of horrific visuals, Arnab Goswami was shifted from a quarantine center in Alibag to Taloja jail, in an arrest van which was packed with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen. En-route, Arnab narrated an absolutely frightening account.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before policemen blocked him from speaking.

Read: NRI Indians In New Jersey Demand Arnab Goswami's Release; Write To US State Department

Read: Bombay HC To Pronounce Order In Arnab Goswami's Plea Against Illegal Arrest On Monday

Expressing outrage over the incident, citizens reached Taloja jail, standing outside with posters and placards demanding Arnab's release.

Protestors from all walks of life reached the protest site, from senior citizens to children as they stood with posters reading 'India With Arnab.'

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Read: 'My Life Is Under Threat, Please Tell The People': Arnab While Being Moved To Taloja Jail

Read: After Arnab Expresses Threat To Life, Samyabrata Ray Goswami Appeals For Intervention