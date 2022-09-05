With Rajpath Renamed, Here Are 5 Big Modi Govt Moves To Indianise Delhi's Colonial Symbols

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Monday decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in Delhi as "Kartavya Path". According to sources, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming the two sites. The move came in view of PM Modi's recent Independence Day speech in which he stressed on the rejection of the 'colonial mindset.'

Notably, this is not the first time that the PM Modi government has taken a decision to change the name of symbols and sites related to colonial rule in the national capital. Here are five other big Modi government moves to Indianise Delhi's colonial symbols:

1. Hologram tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

In a major move to pay tribute to one of India's biggest freedom fighters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi at the canopy adjoining India Gate on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. Notably, the statue of Imperial Monarch King George V stood there till 1968, nearly 21 years after Independence from British rule.

Announcing the news, PM Modi took to Twitter and termed this move as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to Netaji. He wrote, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him."

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

2. Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with NWM

In efforts to erase India Gate's colonial past, Amar Jawan Jyoti, the ‘eternal flame’ was merged with the flame at the nearby National War Memorial (NWM). The flame at the India Gate was notably lit in January 1972 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, after the country’s victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

“It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other wars but none of their names are present there. The names inscribed on the India Gate are of only some martyrs who fought for the British in World War I and the Anglo-Afghan War and thus is a symbol of our colonial past,” the government said.

3. Race Course Road renamed Lok Kalyan Marg

Following the name change policy, the Narendra Modi-led central government changed Lutyens Delhi’s iconic Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg. In 2016, Prime Minister's famous residential address 7, Race Course road was changed to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

4. Railway budget merged with annual Union budget

Ending a 92-year-old colonial tradition, the PM Modi-led government merged the Railway and General Budgets from 2017-18. The practice of a separate railway budget dates back to the days when India was under British rule when the network was a major industry asset and revenue earner for them.

5. Govt reviving literary works banned during British rule

In efforts to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, the central government is in the process of reviving and popularising Indian literature banned during British rule. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Culture Ministry identified poems, writings and publications that the British government banned, primarily due to their patriotic fervour, and put them together as catalogues for people to read and appreciate.