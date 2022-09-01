In a massive victory for Republic TV, after 150 hours of relentless reporting, Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested by Police. Speaking in the #DontProtectShivamurthy debate moderated by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ANI Editor Smita Prakash said that the arrest of the Chitradurga Mutt chief pontiff was possible because of the fourth pillar of democracy i.e. media.

"At times it does hurt when the honourable judges say that the media is responsible for all the ills in society. I really need them to think about this case also. What happened to the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary? It's the fourth pillar that made this happen," Prakash said.

She also pointed out that in Dumka case, where a minor girl was set on fire while she was sleeping, was brought in attention by the media.

"Even on dying declaration of the girl, to make sure family's point is put and put pressure on the administration to take measures. Regardless of whether it is politically correct or incorrect, to make sure that the administration does its job. We reversed it, first it was said that the girl was not a minor after the media brought it to the attention then the police turns around and says she was a minor," Prakash added.

Murugha math seer accused of sexually abusing minor girls arrested

The chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was booked under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls, has been arrested by the police.

After interrogation, he has taken into custody by the police. He is presently at the office of the Deputy superintendent of police (DySP), which is around 40 km from the Mutt.

The Mysuru city police had filed an FIR against the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged sexual abuse.

The FIR was registered against seer, Akkamahadevi hostel Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Gangadharaiah and Paramashivaiah for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.

Two girls had approached an NGO in Mysuru and recounted the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was later shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.