With Table Tennis Championships 2022, J&K Enables Youth To Give Up Anti-social Activities

Union government and J&K administration is leaving no stone unturned to weaning away youth from anti-social activities by engaging them in various sports activities, to help them to reach to their goals.

“Government at centre and at the UT level is making all possible efforts to help the youth to realise and reach to their goals,” said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while speaking at an opening ceremony of 28th Masters National Table Tennis Championship at Indoor Stadium Srinagar.

Provision of sports infrastructure, coaching

Talented youngsters in the field of water sports, table tennis, cricket, football, wushu, hockey et al are given every possible help to showcase their skills and talent.

Apart from the successful creation of new sports infrastructure and renovation and development of existing infrastructure government, every effort is being made to help them to provide best coaching,

Pertinently, post abrogation of art 370 and 35 A Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a tremendous transformation in the field of sports.

Emergence of sports post the abrogation of Article 370

In 2021, around 17.5 lakh youth got an opportunity to showcase their talent in various sports disciplines. This year (2022) the government has set a target participation of around 35 lakh youth in sports.

Moreover, special emphasis has been laid to meet the sporting needs of the specially-abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities to ensure their full participation in various events.

L-G Sinha thanked the Table Tennis Association for organizing Table Tennis Championship.

Inaugurated 28th National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2022 at Srinagar. More than 1000 players and officials from 28 states, 8 UTs and different institutions are competing in the Championship. pic.twitter.com/t2gyCtFybK — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 23, 2022

Table Tennis Championship

More than a thousand players and officials from 28 states and union territories are competing in this championship. The youngsters of the valley are happy and excited to be a part of this championship. A lot of the players hope this championship would be a starting point for their journey in the world of Tennis.

“More and more such activities and championship should be held in the valley. The youth who are involved in anti-social activities can be easily kept away from such vices,'' said Humza Farooq, Srinagar, Player.

IMAGE: @OfficeOfLGJandK