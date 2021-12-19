Woman, 2 children commit 'suicide' in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; another child rescued

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Dec 19 (PTI) A woman and her two children allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank here on Sunday, police said.

Her another child was rescued and is being treated at a hospital, they said.

They were residing in Dalpatpura village here. Sankra Station House Officer Adesh Kumar said the police is yet to ascertain the reason for the alleged suicides and that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR AG CJ CJ

