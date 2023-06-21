Woman Accused Of Furnishing Fake Certificate For Job Arrested

A woman accused of furnishing a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty post in a government college was arrested by police on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said Vidya K Maniyodi, who had been absconding since the case surfaced two weeks ago, was arrested from a village in Kozhikode district.

She will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Her arrest was made even as her plea seeking anticipatory bail is pending before the Kerala High Court.

The Left government had come under attack from the opposition Congress and the BJP for the delay in arresting the accused, who was allegedly a former activist of SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M).

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her plea filed before the high court, Vidya claimed that the case against her has been "initiated for political reasons" and at any rate "the allegations on the face of it do not attract the offences alleged".

The FIR against her was registered on the complaint of Government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad.

According to the complaints, the woman claimed in the "fake certificate" that she was a guest lecturer at Maharajas College in 2018-19.