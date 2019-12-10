The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Woman Activist Brinda Adige Talks About UP Govt Setting Up 218 Fast Track Courts

General News

Woman activist Brinda Adige hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up 218 fast track courts for trying cases of rape in the State

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Woman activist Brinda Adige on Tuesday hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up 218 fast track courts for trying cases of rape in the State. However, she also raised concerns over the functionaries of these special courts and demanded the judges to be well-trained and sensitive towards the matter of rape. Slamming the conventional mindset of the people, police and the prosecutors, the activist said that a woman who complains rape should not be questioned or advised anything, but should be treated with the utmost dignity and given speedy justice.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG