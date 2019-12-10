Woman Activist Brinda Adige Talks About UP Govt Setting Up 218 Fast Track Courts

Woman activist Brinda Adige on Tuesday hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up 218 fast track courts for trying cases of rape in the State. However, she also raised concerns over the functionaries of these special courts and demanded the judges to be well-trained and sensitive towards the matter of rape. Slamming the conventional mindset of the people, police and the prosecutors, the activist said that a woman who complains rape should not be questioned or advised anything, but should be treated with the utmost dignity and given speedy justice.