Woman among five held for carrying out almost two dozen burglaries in NCR, says Noida Police

The Noida Police on Monday said they have arrested a gang of five persons, including a woman, for carrying out almost two dozen burglaries in the National Capital Region in the past one year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said posing as goods transporters, the gang members used to look for empty houses with either its occupants being away or those located in isolated areas.

"After moving in an autorickshaw used to transport goods, they would do the recce of targeted areas. The gang also carried equipment like screwdrivers, gas cutters, drill machines and glass cutters etc to break into houses. Once inside, they used to decamp with whatever valuables, ornaments and cash they used to find," Chander said.

"More than 330 grams of gold, over 3 kilograms of silver, some antique items and Rs 3,76,000 cash have been recovered from their possession. The gang is believed to have carried out 20 such burglaries in NCR with 15 of them in Noida's posh areas," the officer said.

He said the gang has been active for the past one year, adding that one of its members is also a scrap dealer, who used to buy the stolen goods and at times even helped sell them to others.

Those held have been identified as Zubair (27), Masheel (20), Mohd Minhaz (21), scrap dealer Mursleen (30) and Gulfisha (22), the police said.

They were arrested by the officials of Sector 58 police station, where an FIR was lodged against them, the police added.