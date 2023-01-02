Woman Athletics Coach Who Accused Sandeep Singh Of Sexual Harassment Says She's Hopeful

The former national-level player and junior athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment says she is hopeful that action will be taken. Her statement came Sunday following a meeting with state Home Minister Anil Vij. "Home Minister has always helped us. Ever since he was the Sports Minister, there have been a lot of expectations from him," she said.

"He has always helped. Even today I had full faith that he will hear me and be on the side of justice," she said after meeting Vij, ANI reported. "I am also a player, think how much patience I would have to tolerate such ill behaviour of this person from February till now,” the coach said, adding that she didn’t open up about the incident earlier as she was afraid of negative impact on the sports industry.

"I tried as much as I could. He created such an atmosphere officially that a girl comes to him automatically... He did not desist from his behaviour and my patience was given up(sic)," she said.

The complainant said she opened up to the public only after her patience gave up. When asked about other victims hesitating to open up, she said, "I have full hope as soon as he resigns and is behind bars, those people will definitely come forward."

Speaking to reporters, she said, "A time comes when you have to raise your voice. The Sports Minister has officially, mentally and physically harassed me."

Notably, after meeting the coach, Anil Vij said, "I have met the complainant (female coach) and have listened to her complaint. I will talk to Chief Minister and ministers on this matter. We will ensure justice is served."

Sandeep Singh refutes harassment charges

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh has refuted the charges against him. He said on Sunday that the allegations are being concocted to smear his reputation and called for a complete probe. Singh further said he has handed over the authority of the Haryana Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar till the inquiry report comes out.

Soon after allegations against Sandeep Singh surfaced, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar swung into action and met the state DGP and the CID chief to get more details about the case.

According to the Chandigarh police, an FIR has been registered against Sandeep Singh. "A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC. An investigation has been launched into the matter," the Chandigarh police said.

(With inputs from ANI)