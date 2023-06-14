Woman Attacked With Acid By Two Men In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, Probe On

Why you're reading this: Two unidentified men on Tuesday (June 13) attacked a woman with acid in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town when she was returning home from work. After being immediately rushed to the Eluru Government Hospital, she has now been shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada for further treatment. This is the second such incident of acid attack in Andhra Pradesh in about 60 days.

3 things you need to know:

The acid attack victim is undergoing medical treatment at GGH Vijayawada.

After the horrific attack, the victim first rushed to her house to inform her family members.

The acid attackers remain to be identified by the police teams.

Special police teams formed

After receiving a complaint, police officials reached the hospital where the victim was admitted to collect the details of the incident. It was reported that the victim has suffered severe burn injuries on her head and face. The Andhra Pradesh Police have formed special teams to investigate the case and to nab the two absconding accused. An official statement on the case is awaited from the police.

In April, a couple was attacked with acid by two unidentified men while they were returning home in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The police report claimed that the couple ran a grocery and a mobile phone shop in the Kaligiri town road. After closing their shop on April 4, the couple was returning home when the incident took place. They were rushed to a hospital and a case related to the matter was lodged.