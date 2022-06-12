Woman Attacked With Blade For Resisting Eve Teasing In Bhopal; Gets 118 Stitches On Face

A 32-year-old woman's face was slashed with a blade by three unidentified youths for resisting eve-teasing attempts in Bhopal, police said on Saturday. The woman reportedly received 118 stitches on her face. The incident took place in broad daylight when the victim was visiting TT Nagar with her husband.

Speaking about the incident, DCP Bhopal Sai Krishna S Thota said, “The woman (Seema Solanki) was on a bike with her husband in the TT Nagar area. She had gone to the Shree Palace hotel with her husband to buy a water bottle. While her husband was away, some youths made obscene comments and started whistling at her. When the woman opposed it, she was slapped by one of the men."

Soon, locals gathered and pacified the matter. However, when the woman stepped out of the hotel with her husband, the youths slashed her face with a blade and fled the spot, police added. The woman is unable to open her left eye or even speak. She received 118 stitches after the cut, officials said.

CM Chouhan meets victim; promises action against attackers

An FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the victim at her residence. He promised that the guilty won't be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. The CM also said that the govt will take care of her medical treatment and awarded her Rs 1 lakh for her courage in fighting the eve-teasers.

"Visited brave sister Seema who fought miscreants in Bhopal and inquired about her well-being. Her courage is commendable. She courageously confronted the guilty for making obscene remarks. The state government will take care of her medical expense and also provide a sum of one lakh rupees," Chouhan said in a tweet.

अन्याय का प्रतिकार करना अन्य लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का कार्य है, इस नाते बहन सीमा अन्य महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरक भी हैं। उनके बेटा और बेटी पढ़ते हैं और उनके सहयोग के लिए भी कलेक्टर भोपाल को आवश्यक निर्देश दिये हैं। pic.twitter.com/BXQ5ywPCxG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 12, 2022

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the victim, he said, "The accused have been arrested, but instructions have been given to the Police Commissioner, Bhopal, and other officials to take the strictest action against them. No criminal will be spared. Strict action will be taken."