Woman Forced To Push-cart Husband's Body For Last Rites After Fearful Kin Refuse To Help

A woman in Athani thaluk of Belagavi was forced to carry the body of her dead husband on a pushcart in order to reach the crematorium to perform his last rites. The relatives of the woman refused to help her fearing that her husband might have died of COVID-19. Seeing the woman and her son pushing the body in the middle of the deserted road, a daily wage worker joined the grim procession midway, offering to push the cart till the crematorium.

The deceased Sadashiv Hiratti, 55, died at his residence on Wednesday night when his wife, and two children; son and daughter were away as they had gone on a family visit to Chikkatti. Hiratti, was suffering from heart ailments and is suspected to have died of a heart attack. When his wife and children arrived they got no response to repeated knocks and broke open the door with the help of neighbours. He was found dead on a chair, as per reports. Hiratti was later found to be COVID-19 negative.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

A total of 3,693 new COVID-19 positive cases and 115 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday, said the state health department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is presently at 55,115, including 33,205 active cases. While there are 20,757 recoveries, the number of deaths stands at 1,147.

