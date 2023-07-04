Woman Climbs Electric Pole, Claims Police Implicating Husband, Sons

A 56-year-old woman climbed a 60-feet-high electric pole in Faridabad on Monday alleging that her husband and their sons are being implicated in a case of attack on a former councillor's brothers, police said.

The incident took place near Sector 29 bypass road in the morning, they said.

The woman is the wife of the main accused in the attack on the brothers of a former councilor in Mawai village, who said that her husband and son are being implicated in the case and was denied getting down from the pole.

Police reached the spot and brought the woman down with the help of the fire brigade team after two hours of efforts and sent her home after getting her medical examination.

On May 21, a case of attempt to murder was registered against Satveer Bhati, his sons and others for beating up the brothers of former nominated councillor Bijender Sharma.

Sector-17 Crime Branch arrested the accused Abhay, Lokesh alias Lauki, Rakesh alias Lukki and Lokesh. But Bijender Sharma and his family allege that the police did not arrest the main accused Satbir Bhati and his sons.

Sharma and his family members had staged a protest after blocking roads and demanding the arrest of the accused. The police opened the jam by assuring the arrest of the accused soon.

On Monday around 5.30 am, Mehak, wife of accused Satbir Bhati, climbed the electric pole at the construction site of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sector 29. The pole did not have wire connections.

A security guard of the road construction company spotted the woman and informed the supervisor. After getting the information, the police team and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

The policemen were appealing through loudspeakers for the woman to get down. The woman said she would come down only if the names of her husband and son were removed from the FIR.

Fireman Jogendra Singh, driver Sumit Bhadana and Rajkumar climbed the pole and set the net down. Jogendra Singh continued to climb up while engaging the woman in conversation and finally caught her.

The woman was made to talk with her relatives over the phone and then she was brought down after fastening a rope around her.

A senior police officer said the woman was rescued and sent to her home after her medical examination.