Woman Commits Suicide In Maharashtra's Thane

A 20-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi area on Sunday afternoon, an official from Narpoli police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said without elaborating.

An investigation was on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said.

