Woman Commits Suicide With Her Two Children In Rajasthan

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two children by jumping into a water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Havi Devi, her son Dakshit (3) and her daughter Kalpana (1), they said.

Devi jumped into a water tank at a farm in Ramsariya village under Baytoo police station area on Saturday along with her two children, the police said.

The reason behind her extreme step has not yet been ascertained, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination. Devi's husband works as a labourer in Gujarat, Circle Officer Hukma Ram said.

The matter is being probed, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)