Woman conservancy worker crushed by truck in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 26 (PTI) A woman conservancy worker was crushed to death by a truck in Nagpur's Wathoda area on Saturday, police said.

Tara Wagh (50) was run over by the truck when it was reversing at the dumping yard in Sangharsh Nagar here at around 12:30pm, an official said.

"Her husband Shankar was injured. Truck driver Dhammapal Sukhdeve (28) has been arrested," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

