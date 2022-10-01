Last Updated:

Woman Constable Falls Off Telangana CM KCR's Convoy, Sustains Minor Injuries | Watch

In a shocking incident, a woman constable accidentally fell down from Telangana Chief Minister KCR's convoy and sustained minor injuries.

Written By
Astha Singh

Republic World


In a shocking incident, a woman constable accidentally fell down from Telangana Chief Minister KCR's convoy and sustained minor injuries. The incident occured during KCR's visit to Warangal.

Republic TV has learnt that CM KCR was on his way to Warangal from Jangaon where he had to inaugurate several scheduled programs. The woman Revenue Inspector who was also part of the convoy and right behind CM's vehicle, couldn't get into the car on time and slipped in the middle of the road.

In the video, the woman officer could be seen falling as the other officers and spectators rushed to help her. She managed to get up and then got into the car as the Chief Minister's convoy immediately left. As per sources, the RI officer has received minor injuries.

READ | Telangana CM KCR names state's new Secretariat after Dr. BR Ambedkar

(Woman Officer falls from CM KCR's convoy)

(Image: Republic World)

READ | Telangana: Amit Shah, KCR cross swords over Hyderabad annexure celebrations
READ | Telangana BJP chief steps up ante against KCR; compares him to Razakar leader Kasim Rizvi
READ | People's mood in favour of BJP: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on KCR's plans for national foray
READ | 16 civic bodies in Telangana bag Swachh Survekshan 2022 awards; CM KCR lauds achievement
First Published:
COMMENT