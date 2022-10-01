Woman Constable Falls Off Telangana CM KCR's Convoy, Sustains Minor Injuries | Watch

In a shocking incident, a woman constable accidentally fell down from Telangana Chief Minister KCR's convoy and sustained minor injuries. The incident occured during KCR's visit to Warangal.

Republic TV has learnt that CM KCR was on his way to Warangal from Jangaon where he had to inaugurate several scheduled programs. The woman Revenue Inspector who was also part of the convoy and right behind CM's vehicle, couldn't get into the car on time and slipped in the middle of the road.

In the video, the woman officer could be seen falling as the other officers and spectators rushed to help her. She managed to get up and then got into the car as the Chief Minister's convoy immediately left. As per sources, the RI officer has received minor injuries.

(Woman Officer falls from CM KCR's convoy)

(Image: Republic World)