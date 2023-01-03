Woman Cop Allegedly Harassed By DMK Workers In Chennai; Withdraws Complaint After Apology

In a shocking incident, a woman police constable was allegedly molested by two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres during a party event in Chennai on Sunday. However, the woman later withdrew her complaint after the suspects apologised to her.

The incident happened during a DMK meet near the Dasarathapuram bus stand in Saligramam area in the presence of MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam, and MLA Prabhakar Raja. Towards the end of the event, the woman constable was seen crying as she alleged that she was harassed by two DMK youth wing functionaries. As the police attempted to detain both men, the party cadres created a massive ruckus and the accused were let go.

As per the registered complaint, an inquiry was supposed to be done but the woman constable withdrew her case after the suspects apologised.

#BREAKING | Woman allegedly molested by DMK cadres in Chennai; withdraws complaint after apology.

BJP Slams DMK govt over Chennai Woman constable's harassment

BJP has now lashed out at the ruling MK Stalin-led government over the incident. Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President N Thirupathy said, "This is very atrocious as the incident happened openly in a public meeting and in front of two MPs including Kanimozhi. An MLA from Dasarathapuram has asked the police to not to take action against those cadres. Under the DMK govt, Tamil Nadu has become a safe haven for drug lords & terrorist elements. The police have forgotten their duties. CM Stalin should direct the police for immediate arrest the accused.

Terming it "Disgraceful", BJP state President K Annamalai took to Twitter and lashed out at CM Stalin for being a silent spectator. In a series of tweets, he alleged that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting the two individuals accused of harassing the constable.

