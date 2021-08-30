Woman Delivered Baby Girl En Route Panvel Train; Netizens Demand Free Travel For Newborn

A woman gave birth to a baby girl inside a coach of Gorakhpur Panvel Express, the Ministry of Railways tweeted on August 30, Monday. According to the information posted on the microblogging site, the female passenger was travelling in Train number 05065 Gorakhpur - Panvel delivered a baby girl en route. The social media post claimed, the lady was immediately attended by a female Railway Doctor at Bhusawal junction. After an initial check-up, the lady was shifted to Civil Hospital for further treatment where her condition is said to be stable.

Later, the ministry posted two photographs of the mother and her newborn. The picture shared by the Railway Ministry shows the newborn wrapped in a blanket. While in the second image featured the mother and the newborn on a hospital bed. "Baby Girl delivered in Train: A lady passenger travelling in Train number 05065 Gorakhpur - Panvel delivered a baby girl en route. She was immediately attended by a lady Railway Doctor at Bhusawal station. She was provided medicines and shifted to Civil Hospital for further treatment," the Railway Ministry said in a social media post.

Netizens demanded free travel pass for the baby born on Panvel train

Meanwhile, the post is now viral on the social media platform. While several applauded the efforts of the railway officials, many netizens demanded a free travel pass for the baby girl. "Railway should give her lifetime free travelling in India as a gift. May God bless the child," read the comment of one such user. "This New Born Angel deserves a free train pass throughout her life. Curious to know what would be her place of birth?" commented the second user.

Some users also stressed the need for hospitals on railway platforms. "This shows us that there is a need for medical hospitals at every junction with a capacity of 500 to 1000 where all types of treatment can be done from baby delivery to all operations so that every passenger safety is concerned with state and central government doctors team," read the comment of one such user.

Not the first time when a baby was delivered midway

It is worth noting this was not the first time when a passenger delivered a baby midway. Earlier in July this year, a 27-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a coach of Howrah-Yesvantpur Express at Bhubaneswar railway station. The woman, Ayesha Khatun, gave birth to a baby boy at 4.55 pm with the assistance of the 'Meri Saheli' team, a special group of volunteers formed by Railways for assisting woman passengers. After the medical check-up of both mother and the infant, Bhubaneswar station director Chittaranjan Nayak offered her departure ticket with snacks as a token of love and affection.

