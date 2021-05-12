Woman Died Due To Lack Of Medical Oxygen At Kolkata Hospital, Alleges Family; Govt Denies

After a 50-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, her family alleged that she was not provided with enough oxygen. This incident happened at Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala. However, West Bengal Health Department has dismissed the family's allegations, saying that the women died as she was suffering from severe acute respiratory illness.

WB Health Dept Official: 'She was suffering from respiratory illness

The Health department official said, "She was admitted at the SARI ward on May 10 and had fever with respiratory distress. It is not a fact that the patient was not given oxygen."

The official further informed that at SARI hospital had only 34 beds, but due to heavy demand 10 additional beds were accommodated and doubling was allowed to accommodate more patients. He said, "On Monday, 32 male and 31 female SARI patients were admitted in that ward. There are 10 oxygen concentrators and 60 B-type cylinders available for these patients, and there is no dearth of oxygen supply in the hospital."

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal has so far recorded over 10,32,740 positive cases, out of which, 8,92,474 have successfully recovered and 12,593 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 20,136 new cases,18,994 fresh recoveries and 132 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,27,673.

