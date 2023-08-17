Woman Dragged On Car Bonnet For Half A Km In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh | Watch

In Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, a woman holding onto the SUV's hood was dragged by the driver of the vehicle. The shocking incident occurred at about 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral which attracted flak towards Ashok Gehlot’s government. According to police authorities, the car's driver committed this act in the borders of Junction police station for around 500 metres in the area close to the bus stop.

The woman hasn't yet made any complaints. But an inquiry is ongoing after a case was filed. The police are also looking for the victim.

Informing about the incident Vishnu Khatri, Junction CI, Hanumangarh said, “Through media reports we got information about a moving car with a woman sitting on its bonnet in Hanumangarh. This was confirmed using CCTV visuals. So far, there is no information about the car driver and the woman. Case being registered against unknown person; further investigation underway,”

#WATCH | Through media reports we got information about a moving car with a woman sitting on its bonnet in Hanumangarh. This was confirmed using CCTV visuals. So far, there is no information about the car driver and the woman. Case being registered against unknown person; further… pic.twitter.com/rqOZdQUxh3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 16, 2023

The CCTV cameras mounted all around the bus stop recorded the entire incident. However, the driver did not halt as numerous people can be seen in the video running after the car in order to rescue the woman.

BJP attacks Gehlot govt

The BJP also launched an attack on the Gehlot government asking the Chief Minister if he has any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under his alleged misrule.

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted the video on X stating, “Miscreants held the steering of the crime under the protection of power. Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women on a daily basis, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule!”