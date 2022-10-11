Woman Dragged Out Of Home, Paraded Half-naked By Group Of Men In MP To 'take Revenge'

In a shocking incident from the state of Madhya Pradesh, a woman was beaten up half-naked and was paraded for hours in a village in Satna by a group of men, with the purpose of taking revenge over a dispute. Even as the crime was committed in broad daylight, the villagers, who witnessed the objectionable incident, did not offer any help, and instead, stood there as mere mute spectators.

Speaking on the horrific crime, the Satna ASP said, "Woman alleges that a group of men beat her, removed her clothes & made her parade the village on Oct 8, some men beat up a woman during which her saree came off. The main accused arrested, investigation underway. Motive was enmity with a woman over a recent dispute."

The police reached the location and recorded statements of the villagers. The eyewitnesses accepted that the woman was treated inhumanely, following which, the police registered a case along with the section of assault on the accused under sections 354A,354B and 452. The main accused Rishi Patel has been arrested by the police while the search is on for others.

Seeing the critical condition of the victim, the police took her to Maihar Hospital, from where she was referred to Satna District Hospital, where the victim is currently being treated.

Why was the woman attacked?

On October 6, in Khair village under the Maihar police station area of ​​Satna district, there was a theft incident in Kashiram Sahu's house, after which, he and his wife called the police, accusing Rishi Raj Patel. The police arrested the accused Rishi Raj and sent him to jail. After a few days, angry Rishi came out on bail and attacked the complainant's house along with other members of his family. Kashiram Sahu's wife was alone at home when Rishi Raj and his associates barged in and dragged her out of the house. The accused then physically assaulted the victim by making her walk half-naked, as per official information.