Woman ends life over torture by husband, in-laws in Raj

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) A 31-year old woman allegedly hanged herself to death over torture by her husband and in-laws in Ajmer, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night, they said.

According to a suicide note left behind by the woman, she was harassed by her husband, who is living in Germany, and his parents staying in Ajmer's Kishangarh area.

The victim, Anuradha, got married to Aniruddha three years ago. She was living with her parents in Vaishali Nagar in Ajmer for sometime after a dispute with her in-laws, police said.

The woman committed suicide Saturday evening and the matter came to light when her father returned home, they said.

“In the suicide note, she alleged that she was taking the extreme step because of her husband and his family members. She also accused her husband of having extra marital affairs,” police said, adding that a case will be registered as per the complaint of the woman's family.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Sunday, they added.

