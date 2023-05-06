Woman Feared Drowned After Jumping Into Stream In J-K’s Ramban

A 25-year-old woman was feared drowned after she allegedly jumped into a fast-flowing stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday, a police official said.

The woman, a mother of two, was having a dispute with her husband and was attending a meeting convened by village elders to sort out their differences in Banihal area, the official said.

He said the woman left the meeting in a fit of anger and jumped into the nearby Mahoo nallah in Nachilana area.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by locals, police and Army but there was no trace of the woman, the official said The operation was halted due to rising water levels owing to heavy rains in the area, they said.