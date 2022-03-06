Woman Found Dead In UP Village

A 20-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday in a village in Mau area in Chitrakoot, with police suspecting that she was raped before being killed.

Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said injury marks on the woman's neck suggested that she was strangulated.

The woman was missing since Saturday evening, he said, adding that some persons have been detained in connection with the case.

Prima facie the woman was raped and killed, Jaiswal said.

