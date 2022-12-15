Woman Found In House With Throat Slit In Uttar Pradesh Village

A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Hardauli village of Baberu Police Station area, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said that Bhola Devi was found with her throat slit and was killed the previous night.

"It appears that she was murdered by an unknown person on Wednesday night. Sniffer dogs and a forensic team are investigating on the spot. The body has been sent for post mortem examination," said the SP According to the police, Bhola Devi’s father had gone to sleep in the fields at night and when he came back, he found the door of the room where she slept open.