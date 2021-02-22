Woman Gangraped By 4 Men In MP's Shahdol; Local BJP Neta Expelled After Being Accused

In a horrific blood-curdling incident, a 20-year-old woman was abducted and repeatedly gangraped for two days by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, the local police confirmed on Monday. One of the four accused is a local BJP leader - Vijay Tripathi - who has since been expelled from the party's primary membership.

The victim went missing on February 18 when she had gone outside to buy groceries. One of her relatives said that initially they did not lodge a missing complaint with the police thinking that she might have visited another relative's house. However, when she did not return for two days, the family filed a complaint on February 20. On the same day, they found her outside the house in an unconscious state.

The victim has allegedly taken the name of Jaitpur BJP Chief Vijay Tripathi along with his three accomplices— Rajesh Shukla, Munna Singh, and Monu Maharaj. Her family in their revised complaint has told the police that the four kidnapped her and kept her in captivity at a farmhouse where they repeatedly raped her for two days.

The Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Vaishya said that a case has been registered against the four accused and they will be apprehended soon.

A woman filed a complaint that four persons abducted her in a car & took her to a place where one of them raped her. Case registered at Jaitpur police station, we're investigating the matter and will nab the accused soon: Shahdol ASP #MadhyaPradesh



There has been a drastic rise in crimes against women in Madhya Pradesh in the past two months. At least three cases of sexual assault/ rape were reported from different districts in the first week of January. A similar crime was committed with a 13-year-old in MP'S Umaria. She was abducted and held captive for six days, where she was raped by 9 men. The minor was assaulted by truck drivers on the street from whom she sought help. The police nabbed seven, while a manhunt is still on for the other three. Another minor in Khandwa was raped and then strangled to death. The accused has been nabbed in this case.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reportedly said that the government is mulling to deploy a system that will track women and their whereabouts, so their safety can be ensured. However, the Chouhan-led BJP government is yet to frame a law that will punish the rapists.

