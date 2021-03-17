Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl On-board Bengaluru-Jaipur IndiGo Flight With Help Of Crew

On March 17, a baby girl was born mid-air onboard IndiGo flight 6E 469 from Bengaluru to Jaipur. According to an official statement, the baby was delivered with the assistance of the crew onboard and effectively assisted by another passenger, Dr, Subahana Nazir who was travelling on the same flight. In a series of swift decision that led to the successful delivery of the baby, the crew also informed Jaipur airport to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both, the mother and her newly-born child are safe and sound.

IndiGo welcomed Nazir into the arrival hall and was even delivered a ‘Thank You’ card by the Jaipur staff of the airlines. The incident highlighted the achievements of ‘great teamwork’ by all people involved. Notably, this is not the only time that a baby was delivered mid-air in an IndiGo flight. Earlier, the airline said in an official statement in October 2020, that a baby boy was delivered inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight. On flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru, the baby was delivered mid-air and the entire crew celebrated the child’s arrival.

What is the citizenship of babies born in flight?

There is no such rule that allows babies born in flight to get free travel. While babies being born mid-air is a rare occurring, there are three possibilities about the country that the child can claim as their own. If the airline in question has registered in a country that has signed the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, the child born on air will be granted the citizenship of that specific country. While at least 67 nations have ratified the convention, India has not done the same. Hence, a baby born in any ‘Indian carrier’ is subjected to different rules.

Another rule states that the baby will be granted citizenship whose airspace the baby was delivered in. This protocol is followed by several countries including the United States. But if neither option is available, the baby gets the nationality of either parent and hence, the citizenship of the baby born mid-air is subjective.

