Woman Hacked To Death In Kerala's Kannur

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death at her residence in a village near Panur in this north Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vishnupriya, was found dead at her residence in Vallyayil at around noon, they said. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood. There was a deep cut on her neck.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Locals said a suspicious person, wearing a cap and mask, was seen in the area and further investigation was on.