Last Updated:

Woman Hacked To Death In Kerala's Kannur

The deceased was found dead at her residence in Vallyayil. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood. There was a deep cut on her neck.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
D

Image: Pixabay


A 23-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death at her residence in a village near Panur in this north Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vishnupriya, was found dead at her residence in Vallyayil at around noon, they said. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood. There was a deep cut on her neck.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Locals said a suspicious person, wearing a cap and mask, was seen in the area and further investigation was on. 

READ | West Bengal: Three TMC workers hacked to death in Canning; party MLA blames BJP
READ | Telangana: TRS leader hacked to death in broad daylight days after quitting CPIM
READ | Tamil Nadu: Financier hacked to death by three men in Nagapattinam; probe underway

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT