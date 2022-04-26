Woman Held For Availing Rs 19 Cr Credit Facility From Bank Through Forged Means

A 66-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a private bank after availing credit facilities for Rs 19 crore using forged documents, police said.

Rashmi Seengal, resident of Gurgaon, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing in connection with a case registered against her in 2016, they said.

Police said the concerned bank approached them with a complaint alleging that the accused company "Compact Disc India Ltd" through its directors -- Suresh Kumar Seengal and his wife Rashmi Seengal -- approached them for availing credit facility in the form of working capital.

A credit facility of Rs 19 crore was sanctioned by the bank to the alleged company in August 2008 against the hypothecation of company's stock-in-trade, work in progress, finished goods etc. including the plant and machinery, they added.

According to the complainant, the promoters of the company also executed their personal guarantee and submitted the statement of their financial worth. Further, the company submitted the bills of material exported to another firm and assured repayment of loan amount within 90 days after receiving the payment from the importer.

When the borrower company failed to repay the outstanding amount, it offered to repay the same through equitable mortgage of the assets. Later on, when the bank conducted its inquiry, it found that the money disbursed by it was diverted to associate companies, the complainant alleged.

When CA Suresh Kumar Goyal, associated with the accused couple, was interrogated, he disclosed that his signatures are forged on both the financial worth certificates dated September 11, 2008.

It was also found that the money disbursed by the bank was diverted to associate companies by the accused. Original financial worth certificates were obtained and were deposited in FSL, Rohini, a senior police officer said.

The accused duo -- Suresh Kumar Seengal and his wife Rashmi Seengal -- were absconding and changing their whereabouts. Meanwhile, a letter was sent to the Immigration Department, Delhi, requesting it to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against both the accused, the officer said.

"On Monday, we got information from the Immigration Department that Rashmi Seengal was detained at IGI Airport, Delhi. Thereafter, accused Rashmi was produced before the Duty Magistrate, Patiala House Court and after getting the requisite permission, she was arrested on Tuesday," said M I Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing).

The accused has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Image: Representative/ANI

