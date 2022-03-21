Woman held with 2 kg cannabis in UP's Noida

Noida, Mar 21 (PTI) The police have arrested a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and recovered two kgs cannabis from her possession, officials said on Monday.

The married woman, who hails from Bihar's Nalanda district, was arrested on Sunday by officials of the Phase 2 police station, they said.

"Accused Manisha was held near the Sector 81 metro station road close to Shiv Shakti Enclave. Two kilogrammes of cannabis was seized from her possession," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against her at the Phase 2 police station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI KIS TDS TDS

