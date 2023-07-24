Woman IAF Officer Attacked In Punjab's Pathankot, Succumbs To Injuries

The Indian Air Force officer who was attacked at her residence in Pathankot Air Force station succumbed to her injuries at Chandimandir Command hospital in Panchkula. Squadron leader Arshita Jaiswal was attacked by a mess worker at her residence at the Air Force station in Pathankot on July 17, resulting in severe injuries. Following the attack, the officer was shifted to Army Western Command hospital in Panchkula. The officer was suffering from serious head injuries due to which she slipped into a coma during treatment.

While revealing the details, SSP Pathankot Harkawal Preet Singh Khak said, the IAF officer died during the treatment, and her body was handed over to the family after conducting the postmortem. He added, the accused had already been arrested by the police on the day of the incident, and further police are carrying out the investigation to dig out any of the hidden facts in the case.The accused mess worker, Makhan Singh, attacked a woman officer with a sharp-edged weapon. According to information, the officer sustained severe brain injuries. The wounds were so deep in her brain that it left her in a vegetative position.

The incident occurred when Squadron leader Arshita Jaiswal was at her residence inside the Air Force Station in Pathankot. The accused forcibly entered her residence and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her in a pool of blood. The accused managed to flee from the spot. On the day of the incident, the police arrested the accused mess worker, Makhan Singh, after identifying him in a CCTV camera. Meanwhile, the woman officer was shifted to the Western Command hospital following serious head injuries.

SSP Pathankot Harkamalpreet Singh Khak stated, "Following the serious head injuries, the Woman IAF officer succumbed to her injuries at the Western Command hospital. The police had handed over the body of the officer to family members after conducting a postmortem. The investigation suggested robbery turned out to be the reason behind the attack, but the police are still investigating the matter further."