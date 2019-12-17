Bihar Woman Who Was Set Ablaze After Resisting Rape Attempt, Succumbs To Her Injuries

On Tuesday morning, a woman who was set ablaze in Muzzafarpur, Bihar succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place on December 7, when she resisted the rape attempt by her neighbour after which he set her on fire. The victim had suffered 90% burns. This comes just on the heels of the case in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh that led to nationwide uproar.

Rape victim set ablaze in Unnao

On December 5, the Unnao rape victim as on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case, when she was doused with kerosene oil and set ablaze. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital thereafter. Unfortunately, she had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm on December 6. Republic TV accessed the details of the autopsy conducted on the Unnao rape victim. As per Dr. Sunil Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital, the victim died because of the extensive burn injuries. She was admitted to the hospital after having sustained nearly 90% burn injuries. Moreover, the doctor observed that there was no indication of poison or suffocation. The police have held five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore responsible for this act. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused.

'No fear in the hearts of criminals'

Soon after the Unnao rape victim's death, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her family. She hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged that there was no fear in the hearts of criminals in the state. Revealing that the victim’s father and other family members, including a school going 10-year-old child had been threatened, she called upon the state administration to introspect on why such incidents were happening every day.

Vadra had remarked, “I have heard that the culprit is connected to BJP. You can find that out. It is possible that he is being protected. We have seen this before that influential culprits have been protected. I can say only this- such incidents are happening every day. Without making it a political affair, the administration and law have to introspect why such incidents are happening every day. Because today, there is no fear in the hearts of criminals in UP.”

