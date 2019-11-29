Woman In Uttar Pradesh Accuses Husband Of Triple Talaq

A woman in Sambhal has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq through a WhatsApp message, police said on Friday. She also accused her husband and seven others of demanding dowry, they said.



In the FIR lodged with the Hayatnagar police, Ummam Naaz has stated that she was married to Rafi Siddiqui of Aligarh in 2016 and had lived with him in Dubai for some time, SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said. The woman alleged that her husband and in-laws had been demanding a car and cash in dowry, the SHO said, adding that she was allegedly given divorced by her husband through a message on Whatsapp from Dubai on November 22. The FIR was lodged on Thursday, the SHO said, adding that investigation was on.

The Parliament had on August 1 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence. The law makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal. It makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

"Any pronouncement of talaq by a Muslim husband upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal," the law says. Any Muslim husband who pronounces the illegal form of talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine, it says.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha with 99 votes in favour and 84 against, as the ruling NDA, which lacks majority in the upper house, was helped by the absence of some members of the opposition Congress, SP and BSP as well as six members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and two MPs of YSR-Congress. The triple talaq bill could not make it through the upper house earlier this year during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, although it was passed by Lok Sabha. The bill was again passed by Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by several opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

(with PTI inputs)

