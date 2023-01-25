Woman Jumps From Moving Bus, Saves Herself From Sexual Harassment In Bihar’s Purnia

In another incident of threat to women in the country, a woman saved herself from a rape attempt by jumping from a moving bus. According to sources, the incident occurred in Bihar’s Purnia district. The woman is severely injured and has been admitted to the hospital. The woman is a resident of West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

The woman claimed that she took the extreme step due to the fear of the unruly youths who tried to molest and rape her inside the moving bus. The incident reportedly occurred at around 2 am, while the bus was coming from Vaishali to Siliguri.

Sources informed that the woman suffered serious head injuries and was sent to Purnia Medical College for better treatment.

“The woman's condition is serious as she received a head injury. She was brought here by the police,” ANI quoted Dr CK Sinha, government hospital, as saying.

Confirming the incident, Purnia Superintendent of Police (SP) Amir Javed said that the patrolling vehicle of the police found the girl on the side of a national highway coming under Baisi Police Station. The police have also launched an investigation into the matter.

In December 2022, a woman jumped off an auto rickshaw in Mohali to escape a molestation attempt. The occurred at around 10 pm when the auto driver and a co-passenger tried to rape the woman. However, she managed to save herself after jumping off from the auto.